England boss Gareth Southgate launches giant flag tour in aid of grassroots game

England manager Gareth Southgate and former Scotland striker Joe Jordan have launched giant flag tours of their countries ahead of Euro 2020 to help support grassroots football.

Nationwide, sponsors of the Football Association’s Respect campaign, the England team and Scotland’s Positive Play programme, will donate £1 for each of the first 50,000 fans who sign a flag online, with the money going into a fund for grassroots clubs.

Southgate, who provided the first signature on the England flag, said: “I am delighted we are getting so much support across the country for the team ahead of the Euros and this giant England flag by our partners Nationwide Building Society is adding to that extraordinary backing of The Three Lions.”

Joe Jordan alongside the Scotland flag (Handout)

Scotland will be competing at Euro 2020 alongside England for the first time in 25 years.

Jordan, who launched the giant Scotland flag, said: “I’m delighted we eventually got to the finals and I hope they can go a lot further than other teams have in the past.”

:: Fans can sign up to their country and increase the Nationwide Mutual Respect Grassroots Grant Fund at nationwide-signyoursupport.co.uk