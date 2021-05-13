Leicester’s route to the FA Cup final

Leicester have reached the FA Cup final for the first time since 1969.

The Foxes have never won the competition, losing four finals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their route to Wembley.

Third round: Stoke 0 Leicester 4, January 9

𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 (noun) 1. A cylindrical projectile that can be propelled to a great height or distance by the combustion of its contents, used typically as a firework or signal. 2. This @jamesjustin98 goal.#EmiratesFACup @LCFC pic.twitter.com/3pJzv8SWaA — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 15, 2021

James Justin’s screamer and goals from Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes gave the Foxes a comfortable win at Sky Bet Championship side Stoke. Justin’s first-half opener set the tone as a strong Leicester team scored three goals after the break to progress.

Fourth round: Brentford 1 Leicester 3, January 24

Brentford’s Mads Bech Sorensen gave Leicester a fourth-round scare (Tim Goode/PA)

Mads Bech Sorensen gave Leicester their only real fright in their FA Cup run when he fired Brentford into a half-time lead. But Cengiz Under’s equaliser immediately after the break set up the Foxes’ recovery. Youri Tielemans’ penalty put them ahead and James Maddison wrapped up the comeback with 19 minutes left.

Fifth round: Leicester 1 Brighton 0, February 10

Kelechi Iheanacho’s late header beat Brighton at the King Power Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kelechi Iheanacho was at the start of his hot streak when he grabbed a 90th-minute winner against the Seagulls. The game looked certain to head into extra-time with neither side able to break the deadlock. But Brighton were undone by a quick short corner in stoppage time and Iheanacho headed in from close range.

Quarter-finals: Leicester 3 Manchester United 1, March 21

Kelechi Iheanacho's name is etched into #EmiratesFACup history ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/1xFVa4oTWo — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 9, 2021

Two goals from Iheanacho and one from Tielemans dispatched United to put the Foxes into the last four for the first time in 39 years. Fred’s awful backpass gifted Iheanacho the opener and, after Mason Greenwood had levelled, Tielemans restored Leicester’s advantage. Iheanacho wrapped up the victory with a simple header 12 minutes from the end.

Semi-finals: Leicester 1 Southampton 0, April 18

The man that has guided Leicester City to their first #EmiratesFACup Final in 52 years ✨ pic.twitter.com/zHx1fj7HdV — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 19, 2021

The Foxes reached their first FA Cup final for 52 years – since they lost 1-0 to Manchester City – when they overcame Southampton at Wembley last month. Iheanacho’s goal 10 minutes after half-time beat the Saints in front of 4,000 supporters as part of a pilot scheme as football began the slow return of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Leicester will now aim to avoid a fifth FA Cup final defeat when they face Chelsea on Saturday.