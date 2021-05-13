Saints in ‘constant dialogue’ with SFA and Government over Covid situation

Scottish Cup finalists St Johnstone will remain in “constant dialogue” with the authorities amid their ongoing coronavirus issues.

Saints lost four players before their semi-final win over St Mirren following two positive Covid-19 tests and were without a further four first-team members for their 4-0 defeat by Celtic on Wednesday night.

Emergency loan signing Zdenek Zlamal was in goal for the Parkhead defeat.

Callum Davidson’s squad did not train in between the two games but they expect to have some players back for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership finale against Livingston.

They also hope to have a full complement for the Scottish Cup final against Hibernian on May 22, other than injured left-back Scott Tanser, but are working hard to avoid further problems.

Scott Boyd, head of football operations, said in a statement: “The football club can today confirm that we face an ongoing situation with Covid-19 and the self-isolation process.

“We are in constant dialogue with the SFA and the Scottish Government about this current situation.

“As always, the health and wellbeing of everyone at the football club will be our priority.

“On a positive note, we are delighted to welcome back a number of our senior players into the group and they will be available for selection against Livingston on Saturday.

“We will keep our supporters updated if we need to share further information.

“Callum and the players will now focus on Saturday’s vital game and we also look forward to the Scottish Cup final.”