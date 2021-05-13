James Forrest hails outgoing Celtic captain Scott Brown as ‘a great servant’

James Forrest believes Celtic skipper Scott Brown deserves all the tributes ahead of his Parkhead exit after giving his all every day in his 14 years with the club.

Forrest got a pre-match lift when he arrived to a welcoming party from supporters ahead of Brown’s final match for the club at Celtic Park.

The 35-year-old signed off from the stadium in style when delivering an impressive assist with a diagonal ball over the top which was finished expertly by Odsonne Edouard during a 4-0 win over St Johnstone.

Aberdeen-bound Brown has been omnipresent since Forrest broke into the team in 2010 and the winger appreciates what the midfielder brought to the club over 14 years.

“It was obviously what we wanted for the last home game of the season, for the players who are going to be here next season, and obviously it was great for Broony to get a good result and good performance, and he gets an assist,” Forrest said.

“Over the years he has always been under-estimated on the ball, he has got that in his locker, the ball over the top.

“It was a good night for him. Obviously you would want fans in for him for an occasion like this but he got a good send-off.

“I came off the bus with him and it was good to get the fans back. You got a wee boost and it was good for him that they turned up.

“He deserves everything he gets and what everybody says about him because of how much he has done for this club. He has worked so hard and achieved so much.

“Everyone has appreciated him since he has been here, everyone inside the club and the fans know how much of an influence he has got.

“Every day in training, what you see is what you get on a match day, for the full time I have seen him.

“He has been a great servant for the club and he has given the club so much over the years.”