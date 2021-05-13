Callum Wilson injured as Newcastle host newly-crowned champions Manchester City

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson will miss Friday night’s Premier League clash with newly-crowned champions Manchester City through injury.

Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during last Friday’s 4-2 win at Leicester, in which he scored his 11th and 12th goals of the campaign, and will sit out the final three games of the season as a result.

Loan signing Joe Willock is fit after struggling with cramp late in the game at the King Power Stadium, but defender Fabian Schar serves the second instalment of a three-match ban and goalkeeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and winger Ryan Fraser (groin) are still sidelined.

City are likely to be without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who is still not fully fit after missing last week’s loss to Chelsea through fatigue.

Defender John Stones is available again after completing a three-match domestic suspension.

Manager Pep Guardiola, who may start to rotate his squad in preparation for the Champions League final, has no other fitness concerns.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Gillespie, Krafth, Manquillo, Lewis, Dummett, Clark, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hendrick, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Ritchie, Willock, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Carroll.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Garcia, Ake, Mendy, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gunodgan, Fernandinho, Silva, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez, Torres, Aguero, Jesus.