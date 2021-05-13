Nick Pope could sit out Burnley’s Premier League clash with Leeds

England goalkeeper Nick Pope could sit out Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leeds after Burnley ensured their survival.

Sean Dyche has indicated that Pope is still suffering from the shoulder problem which sidelined him for two matches last month, and with Premier League football now secured he could be rested to avoid the issue getting any worse.

Phil Bardsley is out with a hernia problem, while manager Dyche confirmed neither Robbie Brady nor Kevin Long would return this season.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is hoping to return to the starting line-up after missing the last four games through suspension and a glute injury.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa, who has no new injury concerns, must decide whether to recall Cooper or stick with Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente in central defence.

Fit-again trio Kalvin Phillips (knee), Raphinha (thigh) and Rodrigo (muscle strain) are also pushing for recalls to the starting XI.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Taylor, Nartey, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Stephens, Cork, Richardson, Wood, Vydra, Rodriguez, Barnes.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Casilla, Alioski, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Cooper, Ayling, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Shackleton, Klich, Roberts, Rodrigo, Harrison, Raphinha, Hernandez, Poveda, Bamford.