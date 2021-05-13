Allan Russell leaves England role over circumstances surrounding crash

England coach Allan Russell has left the Football Association over the circumstances surrounding a road traffic incident in which he was involved last July.

Russell, who works at Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen, was England’s striker coach.

The 40-year-old joined the FA in March 2017 and was praised for his part in England’s success in front of goal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

An FA spokesperson said: “We were made aware last Thursday of the circumstances of Allan Russell’s involvement in a road traffic accident in July 2020.

“We have agreed with Allan that it is in the best interests of all for him to leave his consultancy position. We would like to thank him for his work.”

A spokesman for Russell said: “He is very mindful of the impact this has had on all parties involved.

“Furthermore, he does not want to become a distraction to Gareth Southgate and the England team going into the Euros this summer.

“He has therefore agreed to leave his post with the FA and will concentrate fully on his coaching role at Aberdeen FC.”