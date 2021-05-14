John Hughes warns Ross County they are still not safe ahead of Motherwell trip

John Hughes has stressed to his Ross County players that Premiership survival is far from assured ahead of their final-day trip to Motherwell.

County beat Hamilton 2-1 in Dingwall on Wednesday night to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since the start of the season and take them three points clear of Kilmarnock in the play-off spot.

While 11th-placed Killie travel to doomed bottom club Hamilton, the Staggies need just one point against Graham Alexander’s side at Fir Park on Sunday to guarantee top-flight football again next season.

Boss Hughes, who took over at the Highland club from Stuart Kettlewell in December when County were bottom of the table, said: “We still have plenty work to do.

“I see football as simple. You have all the tools in your locker. They won’t let you down.

“What it is about is mental toughness. Your mental toughness has to prevail and make sure the pressure doesn’t get in the way of all the stuff you have done since you were six years old.

“Do that and it is the mental preparation, toughness, desire, will to win, that togetherness and trust that will get us over the line.

“But if any of them think the job is done and take their foot off the gas, if they are thinking like that then they shouldn’t put the strip on.

“You shouldn’t do that to yourself or your team-mates.

“You owe it to everyone at Ross County to make sure that we still have that focus and I am sure that is the case.

“I’m really impressed with the job that has gone on at Motherwell, Graham has done an excellent job.

“It is a difficult venue but it is still in our own hands. It is going to be difficult but we are more than capable.”