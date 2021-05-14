Graham Alexander not ruling out Motherwell return for Louis Moult

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander refused to rule out a move for Louis Moult after the striker was released by Preston.

The former Fir Park hero has not played since August 2019 after suffering a knee injury but is back fit and looking for a fresh challenge.

The 29-year-old scored 50 goals for Motherwell before leaving for North End in a £500,000 deal in January 2018.

When asked whether he would be interested in Moult, former Preston player Alexander said: “Always interested in good players, regardless of whether they have a good history with our club or not.

“I know of Louis’ abilities. I know he has had a tough time over the last couple of seasons with injury and so forth, but once we get beyond Sunday we will be really getting down to the business of trying to improve our team. Any good player that’s available is under consideration for us.

“I don’t think it’s right that I talk about any individuals, whether attached or unattached because there is a lot of time between identifying someone and actually bringing them in or having the opportunity to do that.

“But we are interested in every good player that’s out there that can help us win games.”

Alexander will be losing Declan Gallagher and Allan Campbell this summer while Liam Kelly is due to return to QPR and contract talks will resume with Devante Cole after Sunday’s final Scottish Premiership match against Ross County.

“I think it will be a busy summer because we have to try and improve the team and the squad,” Alexander said.

“There will be players leaving through their own choice, as we know, and other players who will go on to pastures new and try to find regular football.

“I think we’ve got just over a team’s worth of players under contract for next season so we will have to add to that because it’s important to start the season well and we need strength in depth.

“But I will think about this after Sunday because I want to concentrate fully on the game.”

County travel to Fir Park needing a point to guarantee their top-flight status but Motherwell need at least a point and possibly more to clinch seventh spot.

“I’m delighted with how the players have performed over the last two or three months but we want to finish it off well on Sunday,” Alexander said. “We know it’s a massive game for Ross County but it’s got to be a big game for us as well.”