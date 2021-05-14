Nuno Espirito Santo: I’m proud of the way Wolves have overcome injury problems

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed his pride over how Wolves have handled their injury crisis.

Wolves had just 33 days between their final game of the 2019-20 season and the start of the current campaign.

It has contributed to a draining injury list while Raul Jimenez fractured his skull in November and, in April, Jonny suffered a second serious knee injury in less than a year.

Wolves have been unable to mount a European challenge like in their previous two seasons but, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham, Nuno remains pleased with the squad’s rapport.

He said: “I’m very proud of the way we have managed our own problems and found solutions.

“Every day has been a challenge to work as a unit. It’s not easy but, on that aspect, I believe the relationship and bond the squad has is unique. This is a big strength. We have this ability.

“Many of our squad have had a lot of games and they still have to compete with their national teams (at Euro 2020). It has been too much to fix it and stop it. Having all the players available is a luxury we haven’t been able to have this season.

“We played football during a pandemic, this affects everything and changes everything. When we look a little bit behind now we had to work, operate a group and live inside society. It has been very tough.

“The mental part of competing in circumstances like this is very demanding. We are aware of that.”

Willy Boly is back training after struggling to recover from Covid-19 while Marcal (hip) is close to a return but Pedro Neto (knee) remains out.

Wolves go to Spurs sitting 12th in the table ahead of their final three matches of the season.

Nuno added: “The quality and talent of the squad is there at Tottenham. There have been slight changes (under Ryan Mason), each manager has his own ideas and own approach.

“We expect a very tough match and Tottenham have a fantastic squad.”