Chelsea at full strength ahead of FA Cup final against Leicester

Chelsea boast a fully-fit squad for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Leicester.

Mateo Kovacic has shaken off a hamstring injury and N’Golo Kante is back after Achilles tendon pain.

Andreas Christensen has also beaten a leg tendon issue.

Jonny Evans faces a race to be fit for the Foxes’ first FA Cup final since 1969.

The defender has been nursing a heel problem which has forced him to miss the last two games and he will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness.

James Justin and Harvey Barnes (both knee) are sidelined while Cengiz Under has been nursing a hip problem and Wes Morgan is out with a back issue.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Werner, Caballero, Zouma, Kovacic, Mendy, Giroud, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Palmieri, Gilmour, Anjorin.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Fofana, Soyuncu, Pereira, Evans, Daley-Campbell, Castagne, Thomas, Choudhury, Tavares, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Mendy, Amartey, Praet, Under, Perez, Albrighton, Vardy, Iheanacho.