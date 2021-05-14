Patrick Van Aanholt doubtful for Crystal Palace’s clash with Aston Villa

Crystal Palace could have limited options at full-back for Sunday’s visit of Aston Villa with Patrick Van Aanholt and Nathaniel Clyne doubts for the Premier League clash.

Dutch defender Van Aanholt has a family issue to resolve according to boss Roy Hodgson, while Clyne has suffered with illness in recent days.

It means full-backs Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward are likely to continue in defence, while the Eagles remain without Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (match fitness), James McArthur (calf) and Connor Wickham (muscle).

Jack Grealish is available again for Villa after making his comeback in Thursday’s 0-0 draw at home to Everton.

The skipper had been out since February with a shin injury but came off the bench in the second half.

Ollie Watkins is available after a ban but midfielder Morgan Sanson (knee) remains out with Trezeguet (knee) also missing and not expected to be fit until the end of the year.

Crystal Palace provisional: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kouyate, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Kelly, Cahill, Tomkins, Schlupp, McCarthy, Townsend, Mateta, Batshuayi, Hennessey, Henderson, Hannam, Clyne, Rak-Sakyi.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Steer, Taylor, Engels, Elmohamady, Hause, Mings, Konsa, Targett, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Barkley, El Ghazi, Grealish, Luiz, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Traore, Watkins, Davis, Wesley.