Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return for West Brom against Liverpool

Relegated West Brom have Ainsley Maitland-Niles back available for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Hawthorns.

Maitland-Niles was unable to face his parent club Arsenal as part of the terms of his loan when the Baggies lost 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, a result which confirmed them as going down.

Robert Snodgrass and Branislav Ivanovic remain sidelined.

Liverpool are unlikely to have any of their short-term injured players back for the game.

Centre-back Ozan Kabak and midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita have all missed the last two matches.

With three matches in eight days, manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to freshen up his side with Sadio Mane set to return after being benched for Thursday’s win at Manchester United, while Curtis Jones could come into midfield.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend, Peltier, O’Shea, Taylor, Livermore, Phillips, Diangana, Pereira, Gallagher, Sawyers, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Robson-Kanu, Robinson, Diagne, Edwards, Grant, Gardner-Hickman.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Kelleher, Tsimikas, N Williams, Thiago, Shaqiri, Jota, Woodburn, Origi.