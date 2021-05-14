Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay suspended for Brighton’s clash with West Ham

Brighton will be without both Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay for Saturday’s Premier League visit of West Ham.

The pair were shown red cards in the defeat at Wolves last time out and serve a ban this weekend.

Solly March (knee) and Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) are also out with doubts over Davy Propper (ankle) and Joel Veltman (calf) – although Adam Lallana should be fit following his own calf issue.

Declan Rice could return for West Ham after six weeks out with a knee injury.

Aaron Cresswell should also be fit despite limping off in last weekend’s defeat by Everton.

But Mark Noble, Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini are injury doubts.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, White, Webster, Burn, Veltman, Karbownik, Bissouma, Gross, Moder, Propper, Caicedo, Alzate, Mac Allister, Lallana, Trossard, Izquierdo, Jahanbakhsh, Welbeck, Zeqiri, Connolly, Tau.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Lingard, Randolph, Diop, Fredericks, Balbuena, Johnson, Coventry, Benrahma, Yarmolenko, Odubeko.