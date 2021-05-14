Friday, May 14th 2021 Show Links
St Johnstone welcome back several isolating players for Livingston clash

By Press Association
May 14 2021, 5.54pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will have some players back (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will have some players back (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone will have several players back from self-isolation when they take on Livingston in the Scottish Premiership fifth-placed decider.

Saints will still have some players out because of Covid-19 after eight missed the midweek defeat by Celtic.

Scott Tanser (ankle) remains absent but has half a chance of being fit for the Scottish Cup final.

Livingston have no fresh injury worries for the trip to Perth.

Robby McCrorie is set to remain out with a niggle.

Gavin Reilly is back running after a hamstring injury but his season is over, while Keaghan Jacobs and Steve Lawson remain sidelined with foot injuries.