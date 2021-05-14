Scott Parker wanted Fulham on the front foot this season

Scott Parker has revealed he wanted Fulham to be an attack-minded team this season despite their struggles in front of goal contributing to their relegation.

The Cottagers’ most recent stint in the Premier League lasted just one season after they were relegated on Monday following a 2-0 defeat against Burnley.

Fulham were widely criticised in 2018-19 when they were relegated despite spending almost £100 million on transfers, conceding 81 goals in the process.

Parker took the reigns as the third manager during that campaign and admitted it was something he wanted to avoid this time round.

“It’s always a starting point for a team to give yourselves a solid base and a real platform. That’s where we were at the start of this season,” he said.

“But we want to be on the front foot and be an attack-minded team, there is that element as well.

“Last time we were in this league we conceded a lot of goals and the way this season started it was looking similar. We brought in some additions, did a lot of work and improved defensively.

“I would also say that even with our attack-minded play we were creating a lot of chances. We were getting the ball in the right areas but fell short at certain moments in terms of being clinical.

“But as a team we have progressed in the right way. This division is unforgiving and we have been found out at certain times.”

Ahead of their trip to Southampton on Saturday, Fulham have conceded 49 goals this season, of which 10 came in the opening three matches.

With a number of players’ loan contracts due to end, Parker suggested he could bring in other squad players for the remaining matches.

“Yeah it’s definitely something we need to consider,” he said.

“As much as we have got three games here now, and they are important games, you are looking ahead as well.

“That’s a decision I need to make and work out. There’s definitely a balance in that for sure. We’ll see how that pans out in the coming days.”