Motherwell boss Graham Alexander enjoying life in Scotland

Graham Alexander is looking to finish the season as he started it – by securing a five-game unbeaten league run.

Unfortunately for Alexander, sitting fifth in Sky Bet League Two after five matches was not good enough for Salford’s high-profile owners and he was sacked in October.

Alexander moved on quickly and aims to close the season by leading Motherwell to victory over Ross County and sealing seventh spot in the Scottish Premiership.

The former Scotland international has comfortably achieved his first target at Fir Park of steering the club away from relegation danger and he is revelling in the chance to work north of the border for the first time.

The former Fleetwood and Scunthorpe boss admits he has grown to embrace the unpredictability of working in football management.

“You just never know what’s around the corner in football,” said the 49-year-old, who arrived in Lanarkshire in early January.

“I stopped planning a career a couple of years ago to be honest, when things happen and you just don’t know where the next opportunity is and where you are going to be.

“And I quite like that. I’m quite excited about that. Looking ahead to the next 10, 15, 20 years, if I’m still lucky enough to be involved in football, you just don’t know where you are going to be and who you are going to work with.

“But I know I love the job of being a manager. I love the whole aspect of it, working with people, working with players.

“But I certainly didn’t envisage working in Scotland, moving my family up here.

“But I’m so happy I had that opportunity to come here and I’m so glad that I took it. It’s been really worthwhile so far but hopefully there’s a good few years left.”

Alexander is delighted that he took on the challenge at Fir Park.

“I came up here to see new players, play at different grounds, compete against different managers,” the former Preston and Burnley player said.

“And the quality on and off the pitch is there for all to see.

“I have been really pleased with how we have competed against others but the regard I have for all the other managers is massive because they do great jobs. Teams at the bottom and the top, there’s managers doing great jobs.

“I have enjoyed it so far and I want it to last a good while longer and see if we can get up those top places eventually.”