James Tavernier ‘always had belief’ that Rangers would win title

James Tavernier insists he never gave up hope that he could lead Rangers back to the top.

The Ibrox captain has had to endure some bitter days since moving to Glasgow in 2015.

There have been cup final defeats, derby drubbings and moments when it would have been easy to let faith slip.

Manager Steven Gerrard (right) and James Tavernier celebrate with the trophy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But the Gers skipper says that even through the darkest of times, he always held on to the hope that Rangers would one day reclaim their place on Scottish football’s throne.

And his resilience has now paid off after Steven Gerrard’s team completed a historic undefeated season.

Speaking after his crowning moment when he became the first Rangers player in a decade to lift the Premiership trophy aloft, he said: “Does this make it all worth it? Yeah, it does.

“There have been ups and downs but now I’m sitting here with this trophy having won it with an amazing group.

“The staff, the players, everyone at the club and the fans – I’m just so proud of everything we’ve achieved this season.

“But this is just a taste of it and we want more next season.

“We’re happy to have this but we want more next season and that will be our aim.

“I always had belief that we’d win this.

“When the gaffer came in he brought in the players that we needed and set the standards from day one. It was only a matter of time before everything came together.

“You know, it’s been such a difficult year for everyone and it was a big ask for everyone.

James Tavernier always had faith that Rangers would lift the title (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“But I thought we handled it perfectly throughout the league campaign and to go unbeaten and set records is an amazing achievement.

“But this is a starting point for the group. We’ve got to enjoy this moment but when next season comes we have to push on and go again.”

Gerrard admitted seeing Tavernier getting his hands on the trophy was a special moment.

He said: “I’m so pleased for James – as well as his team-mates – because they’ve given me absolutely everything.

“He’s more educated on it than me. He’s had more feelings and been on a longer journey than me.

Tavernier celebrates with his Rangers team-mates (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“When I first spoke to him it was just after his wedding and I can remember that first conversation like it was yesterday.

“In the three years it’s been enjoyable. But we’ve had to suffer at times and had some setbacks. But we never lost belief that we’d one day get to this moment.

“The important thing now is to use it as a launchpad. At this club you can’t stand still, one is not enough.

“I still believe that and we’ll make this group stronger.

“We’ll freshen up because it’s been a tough year for everyone with Covid. Everyone has had to sacrifice a lot, the supporters more than anyone. So we’ll enjoy the next few weeks and then reset and go again.”