Kyle Hudlin nets late winner as Solihull edge Woking

Kyle Hudlin’s late goal earned Solihull a 2-1 National League victory at home to Woking.

Hudlin struck in the 83rd minute, four minutes after Nathan Collier’s header had brought the visitors level.

Adam Rooney put the hosts in front after only five minutes as the match started at breakneck speed.

Rooney fired home from close range after Alex Addai had got down the right and sent a cross into the six-yard box.

Rooney was then inches away from diverting the ball home as he slid in for a cross, but at the other end Woking were handed the chance to level from the penalty spot when Zach Robinson was fouled.

However, Ryan Boot guessed right and got down to hold Charlie Cooper’s low spot-kick.

James Ball’s free-kick clipped the top of the crossbar as Solihull almost added a second at the end of the first half.

Woking levelled in the 79th minute when Collier glanced home a Cooper corner, but their celebrations were short-lived as Hudlin rode a couple of challenges and – with defenders backing off – sent a low shot into the corner for the winner.