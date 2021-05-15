Dagenham brush aside Halifax to boost play-off hopes

Dagenham’s National League play-off hopes were boosted by a 3-0 victory over Halifax.

The Daggers started the day six points behind Halifax but are now four points off the top seven, with Halifax dropping out of the play-off spots by a point.

Mauro Vilhete produced a fine finish to put the hosts in front in the 34th minute and they doubled their lead just before half-time when Paul McCallum headed in Will Wright’s cross.

The game was put to bed in the 55th minute, Wright and Vilhete again involved to tee up Angelo Balanta.