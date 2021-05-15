Saturday, May 15th 2021 Show Links
Wrexham hit back from two goals down to beat 10-man Boreham Wood

By Press Association
May 15 2021, 5.16pm
Wrexham hit back after trailing 2-0 at half-time (Adam Davy/PA)
Reece Hall-Johnson struck a late winner as Wrexham came from two goals down to beat 10-man Boreham Wood 3-2 at Meadow Park and keep their Vanarama National League play-off hopes alive.

The hosts had looked to be in control after goals from Kane Smith and Kabongo Tshimanga, slotting in a 19th of the season just before the break, put them 2-0 ahead at half-time.

But Hall-Johnson started the fightback on the hour, before Wood midfielder Tom Champion was sent off for a second caution and Wrexham substitute Jordan Ponticelli then headed home an equaliser in the 86th minute.

There was enough time for the Red Dragons to complete a dramatic comeback when Hall-Johnson nodded in with just two minutes left to move Dean Keates’ side fifth.