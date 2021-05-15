Chesterfield held by struggling Wealdstone

Chesterfield missed the chance to strengthen their hold on a play-off position after they were held to a goalless draw at home by Vanarama National League strugglers Wealdstone.

The Spireites are seventh but were left to rue missed chances as the Stones ended their run of eight straight defeats.

Chesterfield forward Adi Yussuf came close early on when his overhead kick crashed against the crossbar and then saw a goal from a corner ruled out for a foul.

Wealdstone improved in the second half, and goalkeeper James Montgomery made a smart save to deny Riley Harbottle before Spireites forward Danny Rowe almost snatched a late winner as his effort was cleared off the line.