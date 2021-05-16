Steven Davis beats Rangers team-mates to win SFWA Player of the Year award

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has won the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award.

The Northern Ireland international emerged the winner from an all-Rangers shortlist that also featured Allan McGregor, Connor Goldson and James Tavernier.

The prize tops off an extraordinary season for the 36-year-old during which he became the most-capped UK player of all-time after making his 126th international appearance and won the Scottish Premiership title with his club.

Davis and his team-mates with the Premiership trophy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I’m absolutely delighted as it wasn’t something I was ever thinking about,” Davis said.

“At the start of the season you just want to try and make an impact and try to do your best.

“It is all about trying to be successful and the season has gone so well for me. It is great to be recognised in terms of your efforts.”

Davis felt fellow veteran McGregor might have been the pick of the bunch for the unbeaten Premiership champions.

🎥 REACTION: Steven Davis spoke to @RangersTV after lifting the SPFL trophy. pic.twitter.com/bLAqejaI4D — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 15, 2021

“We have so many guys who could have won this award and I’m delighted you have chosen me,” he said.

“I think Greegsy has been outstanding and I have a great relationship with him.

“The problem is that it is so difficult to pick one because of the season we have enjoyed.

“There are a number of players including ones who have not even been nominated.”