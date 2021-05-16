Promotion boost for Sutton as Torquay draw at Stockport

Promotion-chasing pair Stockport and Torquay fought out a thrilling 2-2 Vanarama National League draw that will have left leaders Sutton smiling.

Macauley Southam-Hales fired Stockport ahead after 34 minutes with a brilliant curling finish from the edge of the area.

But Torquay, who had been unlucky when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans struck a post from a tight angle, were level when Scott Boden levelled from the penalty spot five minutes before the interval.

Boden prodded Torquay ahead from close range in the 57th minute after his first effort had hit the crossbar.

But Stockport levelled six minutes later when John Rooney ‘s deep corner was headed in at the far post by Ashley Palmer.

Both sides had chances to win in a frantic finish but the draw leaves second-placed Torquay three points behind Sutton with two games to play, while Stockport moved up to third but can no longer go up automatically.