Leicester celebrate cup win and Fury hangs with Shaq – Sunday’s sporting social

Football

Waking up as FA Cup winners.

🏆 Premier League Champions🏅 FA Cup Champions What a group! pic.twitter.com/uRlJXDcqKP — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) May 16, 2021

Waking up on Champions League final day.

WAKE UP! IT’S THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL DAYYYY! 💙 — Zećira Mušović (@ZeciraMusovic) May 16, 2021

Waking up with the Scottish Premiership trophy.

Some weren’t in such a good mood on Sunday, though.

It hurts a lot to lose a final… we have a lot to fight for in the next 2 weeks! Thank you for your support, let’s go for it all together! 💙👊🏻 @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/m7jKiCA47M — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 16, 2021

Steven Gerrard looked back on Rangers’ season.

Harry Kane hailed a job well done.

Proper performance. Good win. Two left to finish strong. pic.twitter.com/lR1oLEbiRm — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 16, 2021

As did Toby Alderweireld

3️⃣ points & a clean sheet 👊 Focus turns to Wednesday now #COYS pic.twitter.com/WWkyEr0mIk — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) May 16, 2021

Dele Alli was feeling good.

Declan Rice was delighted to be back.

Wilfred Zaha hailed Crystal Palace’s fightback.

Amazing fight from the boys to come back and get all 3 points today 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/ASi50LjxMm — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) May 16, 2021

Ping!

Myth #3864: "Phillips only passes sideways" 🥴🤣 pic.twitter.com/a01Wyww7eC — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 16, 2021

Former Republic of Ireland striker Andy Keogh scored a stunner Down Under.

David De Gea responded to his fellow Spaniard’s award.

Jamir Carragher delved into the archives.

Boxing

Not a pair to be messed with on a night out.

great night out with the big man @SHAQ lovely guy. thanks for the food big dawg. he loves the Gypsys.😎😎😎😎😎😎 #onlyinamerica pic.twitter.com/JvhjNgHfoo — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 16, 2021

Cricket

England looked back at their T20 win 11 years ago.

KP loves a QR code.

It may not be new, but it’s really new to me…the scanning of barcodes for menus & general information is really damn cool! 💫 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 16, 2021

History was made at Chester-le-Street.

I’m not crying, you are……. Thank you to every single one of you who have played a part in my career so far. I’m truly grateful and couldn’t be any prouder. More in the tank yet!! https://t.co/YlgC6qZBhg — Chris Rushworth (@ChrisRush22) May 16, 2021

Tennis

It’s Rafael Nadal’s favourite time of year.

UFC

Conor McGregor teased fans during UFC 262.

Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. Wonder who Twelve is… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

Gymnastics

Simone Biles had some relaxing time.

I’ll never get over this view pic.twitter.com/hglfxcbCDj — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 16, 2021

Golf

The European Tour’s latest first-time winner reflected.