5 things we learned from this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

Rangers collected the Scottish Premiership trophy this weekend but their title success had been wrapped up more than two months ago.

There were other matters to be settled on the final weekend of the season with the destiny of the championship already decided.

The European picture became clearer, the relegation places were sorted and St Mirren secured seventh – their highest finish for 32 years.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Steven Gerrard is up for the fight

The Rangers boss has advised suitors circling his Ibrox Invincibles to “bring an army with them” if they want to wrestle them away this summer. The likes of Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos will certainly be in demand and Gers chiefs have already admitted they need to sell at least one of their major assets to balance the books. But Gerrard – who saw his side round off a blemish-free campaign with Saturday’s 4-0 hammering of Aberdeen – is determined to build on this season’s unbeaten title triumph.

‘End of an era’ for Celtic

p̷l̷a̷y̷ ̷t̷h̷e̷ ̷s̷o̷n̷g̷"Put Scooter on" 👍 What a journey of 1️⃣4️⃣ years it’s been for our 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻, 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿, 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱 – @ScottBrown8 o/🍀#ThankYouBroony 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/qblIBruYzr — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 15, 2021

Interim boss John Kennedy used that phrase after captain Scott Brown ended his 14-year spell at Celtic with a goalless draw against Hibernian. The midfielder will not be the only one bowing out with changes afoot in the boardroom, dugout, backroom and on the pitch. “It is almost like we draw a line now,” Kennedy added.” You look back and you reflect on what we have achieved over the years. You draw that line then it is time to rebuild and then you move on.”

Hibernian are ready for Hampden

Relive our goalless draw with Celtic from all 📐s 🎥 @lewisforfar pic.twitter.com/yuezz6bfXq — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) May 16, 2021

With one eye on next week’s Scottish Cup final against St Johnstone, Jack Ross rested several of his regulars against Celtic. Possibly as many as eight players who will start against Saints, including attackers Kevin Nisbet, Martin Boyle and Christian Doidge, were left out of the starting line-up at Easter Road. The final Premiership fixture of the season was a low-key stalemate and it looks like Ross has a healthy squad for the trip to Glasgow.

St Johnstone are back in Europe

Not the prettiest game but delighted to get over the line👏🏼 what a season it’s been and we are back in Europe!!🤩💙 https://t.co/1BKJrGPxk6 — Jason Kerr (@JasonKerr08) May 15, 2021

The Perth side secured European football by holding on to fifth place with a goalless draw against Livingston. Callum Davidson’s Covid-hit squad got over the line to give themselves one less thing to worry about ahead of Hampden, but they will be going all out to claim more silverware and bag guaranteed European group-stage football.

Kilmarnock’s season is not over

🎙 Tommy reviews our final day victory over Accies and looks ahead to the play-offs pic.twitter.com/hzVnJAJNjH — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) May 16, 2021

Ross County ensured Killie would be in the play-offs after coming from behind to win at Motherwell. A hat-trick of wins gave County the perfect finish and handed Tommy Wright’s men a two-legged clash with Dundee. There will be no panic in Ayrshire though after Killie continued their decent run of form with a 2-0 win at Hamilton that hammered the final nail into the coffin for Accies’ top-flight stay.