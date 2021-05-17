The sporting weekend in pictures

Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in its 137-year history by beating Chelsea at Wembley.

Golf also saw the end of a trophy drought as Richard Bland won his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt, beating Guido Migliozzi in a play-off at the Betfred British Masters.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

Leicester pair Wes Morgan (left) and Kasper Schmeichel share the trophy lift after their 1-0 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The fans were back at Wembley amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions and the Leicester contingent wildly celebrated Youri Tielemans’ winner (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard led the celebrations as the club received the Scottish Premiership trophy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Rangers fan clings on to a lamp post outside Ibrox (Robert Perry/PA)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is mobbed by team-mates after scoring a stoppage time winner at West Brom (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Referee Graham Scott (right) speaks to Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa following an incident between Dwight McNeil and Ezgjan Alioski that has been reported to the Football Association (Alex Livesey/PA)

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice (right) boosted England ahead of the European Championships by returning to action after six weeks out injured (Ian Walton/PA)

England captain Harry Kane (second right) kept up his campaign for the Premier League’s Golden Boot by scoring in Tottenham’s 2-0 against Wolves (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Manchester City’s Esme Morgan (right) hugs Rose Lavelle at the end of their 5-1 victory over West Ham in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup fifth round (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s Richard Bland poses with the Betfred British Masters after winning a European Tour title at the 478th attempt at The Belfry (Tim Goode/PA)

Barcelona’s goalkeeper Gemma Font exercises during a training session ahead of the Women’s Champions League final in Gothenburg (Martin Meissner/AP)

Leicester Tigers celebrate after the final whistle of their 35-29 Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Dark clouds looming over Lord’s did not prevent Hampshire from beating Middlesex by seven wickets in the LV= Insurance County Championship (Adam Davy/PA)