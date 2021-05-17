Murray Davidson signs on for his 13th season at St Johnstone

Murray Davidson has received a pre-Hampden boost after committing his future to St Johnstone for another year.

The popular Saints veteran is set to enter into his 13th season with the Perth outfit after signing on again until next summer.

And the 33-year-old hopes to do it with a winner’s medal hanging round his neck at last.

Davidson missed both the club’s 2014 Scottish Cup win and this season’s Betfred Cup triumph through injury.

But he will get another chance to saviour Hampden joy on Saturday as the McDiarmid men look to cap off boss Callum Davidson’s first season in charge with a stunning cup double.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Hibernian, Davidson said: “I think everyone is aware of what St Johnstone means to me. To have my contract situation sorted out is brilliant.

“The new one-year contract is great and I thank the chairman, the board and (head of football operations) Scott Boyd for giving me the opportunity to be here for next season.

“Also, the manager and all of his staff have been brilliant with the squad this season. As players, we couldn’t have asked for more from any of them.

“I am now fully focused on the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

“I am desperate to be involved and it’s going to be the biggest game of my career.

“Over the years, it’s been well-documented that I missed the 2014 Scottish Cup final and the Betfred League Cup final this season due to injury.

“Now, I hope that there are no setbacks this week and I’ll be available for selection.

“What we have achieved this season has been incredible. To win silverware, finish in the top six and qualify for European football is amazing.

“The Scottish Cup is the last bit of it and I hope we can do it.

“Now, we will all pull together, one last time, and see where it takes us on Saturday. Hopefully, we can give our supporters one more special moment to savour.”