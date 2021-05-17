Alisson Becker still celebrating his unlikely winner – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 17.

Football

Alisson Becker was still celebrating his unlikely winner.

What a moment!!! 🤩🤯🤪 I love you boys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOThy9pZCN — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) May 16, 2021

Liam Cooper and Leeds have come a long way in a short space of time.

It’s been some journey! From the lowest of lows to the promise land. Can’t wait to have you all back! MOT 🤍 https://t.co/uAlvH8tcCp — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) May 17, 2021

Michy Batshuayi jumped the gun with his Euro 2020 selection.

Michy Batshuayi (Twitter)

(I don't have the app sorry I thought it was already official 🙈😂😂😂😂😂) — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 17, 2021

NOW IT'S OFFICIAL AVE I'M HERE 😍😍😍😂😂😂 https://t.co/pLngLP9xUD — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 17, 2021

Ayoze Perez was still on an FA Cup high.

Lieke Martens was happy to meet the Women’s Champions League trophy.

Boxing

Tyson Fury and his son met up with Vince McMahon and Rey Mysterio.

Tyson of Arabia.

Time to take back what I never lost. Every belt there all mine chump! pic.twitter.com/nBDYizOlGX — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 17, 2021

Big things are coming.

Working through the line up for #FightCamp this morning..this is going to be huge 😤 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 17, 2021

Chris Eubank Jnr paid up after pledging to give £10,000 to charity if Saul Canelo Alvarez beat Billy Joe Saunders.

I’m a man of my word. pic.twitter.com/YJG8mydcFs — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) May 17, 2021

MMA

A new arrival for Conor McGregor.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris were eager to test out their livery design for Monaco.

Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

As was Mick Schumacher.

When you wake up on a Monday and realise it’s #MonacoGP race week 😁#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/a6hv12pIwN — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 17, 2021

Jenson Button enjoyed a bit of daddy time.

Rugby League

Ryan Hall couldn’t wait to be booed.

For the first time in my career, I’m really excited to see the @CTRLFC fans tonight. Can’t wait to get heckled, booed and jeered. A full years worth condensed into 80 mins. 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/EIUUhTNjfU — Ryan Hall (@Ryan5Hall) May 17, 2021

Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani wished the retiring Kyle Eastmond all the best.

One of the great minds of the game!! Everyone that played with him knows what he brought. Good luck in retirement @kyle_eastmond7 #Easty https://t.co/GWXPfeIBnX — Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) May 17, 2021

Easty!! Great career in both codes. Knew how to play out of a phone box. Congratulations @kyle_eastmond7 pic.twitter.com/cZYCezzQ3u — Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) May 17, 2021

Snooker

Judd Trump did some campaigning for votes.

Shot Z just saying… 🙋🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ReHwh8MGyk — Judd Trump (@judd147t) May 17, 2021

Cycling

A training day for Chris Froome.