Michael Gardyne hopes ‘Roy of the Rovers’ run at Ross County continues

Michael Gardyne hopes the “Roy of the Rovers” end to Ross County’s season is not his final scene at the Staggies.

Gardyne, the club’s record appearance holder and goalscorer, netted the winner at Motherwell on Saturday as County secured their Scottish Premiership status.

County were heading for the play-offs at half-time but another Staggies stalwart, Iain Vigurs, levelled in style before Gardyne had the final say.

The Dingwall club are now taking stock of their future after John Hughes came in and kept them up after signing a short-term deal just before Christmas.

Hughes is expected to extend his stay but Gardyne has no idea what the future holds.

The 35-year-old, who has signed for County four times, said: “Obviously we have that affinity with Ross County.

“It’s well documented. It’s kind of Roy of the Rovers stuff, Iain Vigurs and Michael Gardyne. But I thought all of the lads were brilliant.

“We conceded a sloppy goal but every single player on the pitch was brilliant after that, I thought.

“It’s good to keep our run in the Premiership going and hopefully next season — if I’m here or even if I’m not because I will always be supporting them — they are not fighting relegation. Hopefully they can push on.

“I’ve still to sort out my contract situation. I’m out of contract. It’s a big summer for me and we will see what happens.

“I don’t want to be working on the taxis just yet. I still feel good, I still feel fit, I’ve still got that bit of sharpness, and a wee turn of pace! I’m still trying to create chances for people and score goals.”