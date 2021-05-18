Stevie Crawford steps down as Dunfermline manager after missing out on promotion

Stevie Crawford has resigned as Dunfermline boss after the Fife outfit’s failed promotion bid.

The former Scotland striker led the Pars to a fourth-placed Championship finish but saw their hopes of a return to the top flight dashed in the play-off quarter-finals as they were dumped out by local rivals Raith.

He was first appointed to the East End Park hotseat back in January 2019 following Allan Johnston’s departure.

Confirming Crawford has now also stepped down, Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur said in a statement: “Today, I have accepted the resignation of Stevie Crawford as our first-team manager.

“I developed a very good and close working relationship with Stevie and wish to place on record our huge thanks to him for his efforts over the last 28 months.

“Stevie worked tirelessly behind the scenes despite the very many challenges that he had to face.

“On behalf of the DAFC board, staff and support I would like to wish Stevie and his family our very best wishes for the future.

“Our search for a new manager, to replace Stevie, has now commenced.”