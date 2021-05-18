Steve Bruce has no new injury issues but Fabian Schar remains suspended

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has no fresh selection problems ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with relegated Sheffield United.

Midfielder Elliot Anderson could return to the squad after shaking off a hip problem, but defender Fabian Schar will be missing once again as he serves the final game of his three-match ban.

Striker Callum Wilson’s season has been ended by a hamstring injury and he joins keeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and winger Ryan Fraser (groin) on the sidelines.

Sheffield United 17-year-old Daniel Jebbison could be set for his second Premier League start after scoring on his full debut.

With no improvement in the injury list, caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom is choosing from the same squad which beat Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, which most likely means the teenager will be rewarded for scoring the winner.

Midfielder Sander Berge and forward Oliver Burke have had their seasons ended by injury, while while Ethan Ampadu (hip), long-term absentee Jack O’Connell (knee), Oli McBurnie (foot) and Billy Sharp (thigh) are out.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Gillespie, Krafth, Manquillo, Lewis, Dummett, Clark, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hendrick, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Ritchie, Willock, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Anderson, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Carroll.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Jebbison, McGoldrick, Foderingham, Lowe, Jagielka, Bryan, Bogle, Lundstram, Gordon, Brunt, Brewster.