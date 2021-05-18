Tuesday, May 18th 2021 Show Links
The only way is the exit for Mark Wright at Crawley

By Press Association
May 18 2021, 2.04pm
Mark Wright in action for Crawley against Leeds in the FA Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Reality television star Mark Wright has been released by League Two club Crawley.

The 34-year-old, who is best known for appearing in the ITV series ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, joined the Reds last December after a trial and featured in two matches – the FA Cup giant-killing victory over Leeds and a league defeat to Harrogate.

Wright enjoyed a previous spell with Crawley in the 2006-07 season.

He was one of six players the club announced on Tuesday had been released, along with Tarryn Allarakhia, David Sesay, Stuart Nelson, Josh Doherty and Joe McNerney.

The club triggered one-year contract options on a further five players – Jack Powell, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Tom Nichols, Ricardo German and Glenn Morris – and confirmed they were in contract negotiations with Dannie Bulman.