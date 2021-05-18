Martin Boyle looking to win Scottish Cup to keep his daughter happy

Martin Boyle wants to win the Scottish Cup with Hibernian on Saturday to make his demanding young daughter happy.

The 28-year-old attacker revealed two-year-old Amelia has set him weekly targets this season where his 15 goals have helped the Easter Road side to a third-place finish in the Premiership and a chance to win the cup when they take on St Johnstone at Hampden Park.

Boyle was an unused substitute when Hibs won the trophy in 2016 for the first time in 114 years with a last-gasp 3-2 win over Rangers.

Looking ahead to the final, the Australia international, whose wife Rachael plays for Hibernian’s women’s side, contemplated victory against the Betfred Cup holders.

He said: “It would mean a lot. I have a little daughter Amelia, who is three in September, who is dying to get her hands on the trophy.

“So hopefully I don’t let her down. But at the same time she is proud of me. She always tells me to score goals every weekend. Some weekends it is ridiculous numbers, sometimes it is realistic.

“I always ask her before I leave the house to go to the hotel or games. She has been a good omen this season. I will need to ask her this weekend what she is wanting.

“It might be unrealistic but at the same time it always puts a smile on my face when she gives me an answer, which is good.

“She enjoys kicking the ball about the house and obviously my wife Rachael plays for Hibs as well so it is quite a football orientated family but at the same time we won’t pressure her into playing football, we will let her make her own decision.”

Boyle insists there was not even a hint of disappointment in not getting on in the famous cup final win over Rangers – “as long as we won it, I wasn’t really bothered”- but admitted he was happy with his progress since.

He said: “I have worked my way into the team and have managed to do quite well which is good.

“Obviously I have added a lot of goals and assists to where I was in 2016, I have matured as a player and hopefully that can help me along the way.”

Indeed, a report claims Boyle, who signed for Hibs from Dundee in 2015, is being looked at by clubs at home and abroad, due to a £500,000 buyout clause in his contract.

However, noting that he signed a new deal with Hibs last August, he said: “I am happy here, that’s why I signed the deal six months ago. I still have two years left so nothing changes.

“It is speculation, it is always nice to see, that means I am doing something right, doing my bit on the park and obviously if you do well there will be speculation coming along. I am sure other people in the team have had it this season.

“My full focus is on this Saturday. I have trips away with Australia in the summer, I will be coming back to pre-season with Hibs and hopefully preparing for a little European adventure.

“I won’t get much break myself but nothing changes. My full concentration is on Hibs as it should be because I think me speaking about moving away would be a bit disrespectful to the club considering I am under contract.”