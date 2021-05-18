Neville pushes for change, Cantona and Mount awarded – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 18.
Football
Gary Neville continued his push for an independent regulator in football.
Manchester City and West Brom reflected on FA Cup glory days.
Eric Cantona was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.
Mason Mount was named Chelsea men’s player of the season.
Not a bad signing at all…
Patrick Van Aanholt thanked Roy Hodgson.
Manchester United welcomed fans back to Old Trafford.
As did Southampton.
Harry Maguire was excited to see an Old Trafford crowd again.
Theo Walcott took a trip down memory lane.
Birthday boys…
Boxing
Tyson Fury welcomed his wife to Miami.
AJ pounded the pavements.
Oleksandr Usyk was hard at it.
Cricket
Jason Roy was welcomed home.
Look out!
Dom Sibley was back in the nets after a finger injury.
Formula One
Charles Leclerc was looking forward to his home race this weekend.
Ferrari took a drive down memory lane.
Red Bull reserve driver Alex Albon explained the Monaco Grand Prix circuit.
