Solihull-Barnet game postponed after downpour

The National League fixture between Solihull and Barnet was postponed following torrential rain in Warwickshire.
The game was called off at 7.45pm following a pitch inspection by the match referee.
“Unfortunately we have lost this evening’s game to the weather,” Solihull posted on their official Twitter account.
“We have endured heavy deluges of rain this afternoon which has resulted in areas of concern on the pitch.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe