Notts County earn vital win over play-off rivals Wrexham

Notts County boosted their Vanarama National League play-off hopes with a 1-0 win over fellow challengers Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.

The Magpies, who climbed above their hosts into fifth, went in front in the 27th minute through a long-range effort from former AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jake Reeves.

Wrexham looked to respond before half-time as Gold Omotayo had an effort deflected over.

Midfielder Luke Young tried his luck from distance but saw the ball float wide as Wrexham failed to conjure an equaliser and are now only a point clear of the chasing pack and three behind County.