Boreham Wood ease to 3-1 win at Weymouth

Boreham Wood won 3-1 at Weymouth in their Vanarama National League match as a small crowd returned to the Bob Lucas Stadium.

Wood defender Jamal Fyfield sent an early chance over following a corner, before Tyrone Marsh put the visitors in front in the 22nd minute from a cut-back by Kabongo Tshimanga.

Kane Smith doubled the lead in the 33rd minute when the defender’s shot flew in off the post.

The Terras improved after the interval and reduced the deficit in the 65th minute when Jake McCarthy headed in a free-kick from Ben Worman before captain Josh McQuoid nodded over, but with five minutes left Corey Whitely slotted in Boreham Wood’s third to seal victory.