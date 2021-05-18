Luke Wilkinson sent off after having goal ruled out in draw with Maidenhead

Yeovil’s Luke Wilkinson was sent off after having a goal disallowed as the Glovers were held to a 0-0 draw by Maidenhead in the Vanarama National League.

Josh Neufville rattled the Maidenhead crossbar in the opening exchanges and Joe Quigley headed wide from a Carl Dickenson free-kick as Yeovil looked to make a breakthrough.

Maidenhead’s on-loan Reading goalkeeper James Holden denied Quigley when he met another Dickenson cross just before the hour mark.

The contest was turned on its head after 62 minutes when Wilkinson had a goal disallowed for the home side and, having been booked in the first half, was shown a second yellow in the aftermath.

Despite their numerical disadvantage the Glovers managed to hit the woodwork for a second time when Charlie Lee volleyed against the crossbar.