Eastleigh keep up play-off push with win at Aldershot

Eastleigh kept their Vanarama National League play-off hopes alive with a 3-1 victory at Aldershot.

Alex Wynter steered Eastleigh into a 28th-minute lead after Shots goalkeeper Mitchell Walker had struggled to deal with Jack Payne’s free-kick.

Aldershot levelled seven minutes into the second half when Harry Panayiotou expertly finished a delicious pass from Craig Tanner.

But Eastleigh finished on top and Andrew Boyce smashed home from 30 yards before Joe Tomlinson volleyed home Sam Smart’s whipped cross.