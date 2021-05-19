Police investigating ‘explosion and fire’ at home of Celtic chief Peter Lawwell

A police investigation is under way into an explosion and fire at the home of Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell, which forced the family to flee.

Firefighters raced to the South Lanarkshire property after being called out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Lawwell – who is due to step down from his role next month – and his family are understood to have escaped injury during the shocking incident.

Celtic said in a statement: “We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property.

“Clearly, Peter’s family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe.

“We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.

“Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the club.”

Lawwell, 61, has been in charge of the day-to-day running at Celtic Park for the past 17 years but announced earlier this season he was stepping down at the end of a poor campaign, which saw the Hoops’ dreams of a 10th successive title crumble, following angry protests outside the stadium’s front door.

He is to be replaced by former Scottish Rugby Union director Dominic McKay on July 1.

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene in Peel Road, Thorntonhall, when the alarm was raised just after 1am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of any casualties.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze – which affected cars and a house – but some remained at the scene at 7am and police road closures were still in place.