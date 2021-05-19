Scotland’s winners and losers as squad is named for this summer’s Euro 2020

Steve Clarke has named his 26-man Scotland squad for this summer’s Euro 2020 finals.

While there is joy for some at making the cut, there is also heartache for others at missing out on the chance to play their part as the Scots return to major tournament action for the first time since 1998.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Scotland’s winners and losers.

Billy Gilmour – winner

It’s the talk of the nation… Presenting your Scotland squad for UEFA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/TVfBfAyFzo — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 19, 2021

There has been a clamour for the Chelsea wonderkid to step up from Scot Gemmill’s Scotland Under-21s to the senior squad ever since he burst into the Stamford Bridge first-team under Frank Lampard. He has found action harder to come by since Thomas Tuchel took over but Clarke has now decided the former Rangers youngster’s superb passing range and ability on the ball is ready to action with Scotland.

David Turnbull – winner

🏆 David Turnbull has been named PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year! Congrats and well-deserved, @10DavidTurnbull 👏🍀 pic.twitter.com/XmxMLvNzjo — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 16, 2021

It has been a thoroughly miserable year for the Celtic support but the emergence of Turnbull has at least offered some hope for the future. The 21-year-old has recovered from a serious knee injury which forced his move from Motherwell to be put on hold by 12 months and has now emerged through the wreckage of Celtic’s miserable campaign to prove his class with 10 goals and eight assists, earning him the PFA Scotland young player of the year award and a first call-up.

Nathan Patterson – winner

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Jon McLaughlin and Nathan Patterson both named in the @ScotlandNT squad for @EURO2020 🙌 https://t.co/vgXGe3VvO7 pic.twitter.com/PBFD2LIxZu — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 19, 2021

The Ibrox teenager’s entire first-team track record extends to just 16 appearances but in that brief body of work, Patterson has been able to demonstrate why Gers boss Steven Gerrard believes he is one of Scotland’s “brightest prospects ever in terms of right-back”. His decision to attend an illegal house party earlier this year threatened to kill off his Euros hopes but Clarke has decided to forgive and forget.

Leigh Griffiths – loser

Leigh Griffiths has paid the price for a dismal season with Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

His free-kick double against England back in 2017 means Griffiths will always have a special place in the hearts of the Tartan Army. But the Celtic striker has paid the price for a dismal season with his club side. He was criticised by former Hoops boss Neil Lennon last summer for returning back to pre-season training out of shape and a return of seven goals from 26 appearances has not been good enough to nudge him back into Euros contention.

Ryan Gauld – loser

Homem do Jogo 🏆 👉 Ryan Gauld Vamos acreditar…Força Farense! pic.twitter.com/Yxip5bHknO — SC Farense (@SCFarense_) April 5, 2021

‘Mini Messi’ endured some teething troubles in his first few years after leaving Dundee United for a £3million switch to Sporting Lisbon. But he has finally settled into some fabulous form with new club Farense, sparking speculation the 25-year-old playmaker was set to force his way into Clarke’s plans. But despite having justified his early hype by almost single-handedly keeping his club in Portugal’s top-flight – posting nine man-of-the-match awards, nine goals and seven assists in 33 league matches – it has not been enough to convince Clarke.

Andy Considine – loser

📂 Things You Love to See └📂 Andrew Considine └📂 2020 └📂Scotland pic.twitter.com/LisxrZaIpw — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) November 11, 2020

Having been overlooked year after year, versatile Aberdeen stopper Considine was finally given his chance with Scotland last year at the age of 33. But he will not be taking part in this summer’s Euros action having been overlooked by Clarke. He can still at least look back on his record of three clean sheets from three appearances with pride. And while he may not be at Hampden in person, his famous “I Can Boogie” anthem is certain to be the soundtrack of Scotland’s summer.