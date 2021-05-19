No fresh injury worries for Dundee or Kilmarnock ahead of opening play-off tie

Neither Dundee nor Kilmarnock have any fresh injury concerns ahead of their opening play-off clash.

James McPake’s Championship runners-up host Tommy Wright’s Killie side – who finished second bottom of the Premiership – over two legs, with a place in the top flight going to the victors.

The first game takes place at Dens Park on Thursday and Dundee will have the same squad available that dispatched Raith in the semi-final.

The only absentees are goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (hernia) and midfielder Fin Robertson (foot) with existing injuries.

Kilmarnock will also go in with the same squad that won against Hamilton in their final game of the regular campaign.

Nicke Kabamba will not be available, having been ruled out with a hamstring strain.