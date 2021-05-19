Josh Taylor relishing the big stage as he aims for history against Jose Ramirez

Josh Taylor insists he is a boxer for the big stage as he targets four world titles in Saturday’s fight with Jose Ramirez.

The 30-year-old Scot has unified the light-welterweight division and is looking to make history in Las Vegas.

In his 18th professional fight, unbeaten Taylor (17-0, 13KOs) looks to become the first Briton in the four-belt era to become undisputed world champion.

In front of under 2,000 fans, Taylor will put his WBA and IBF titles on the line while Ramirez (26-0, 17KOs) brings his WBC and WBO belts and the fighter from Prestonpans is relishing the task.

He said: “I have been on the big stage since 2010.

“I have been used to the big stage since the Commonwealth Games, then the World Championships, European Championships then the Commonwealth Games again in my home country, in Glasgow, winning a gold medal.

“And I have also been involved with Carl Frampton’s undercard.

“I have also been involved in a few big fights myself now as well. So I am used to the big stage, it doesn’t faze me at all.

“If anything, I thrive under the big lights and on the big stage. It is what I live for and I actually hoped this fight was at full capacity.

“I watched 73,00 fans in Texas, no restrictions, no masks, no social distancing, nothing, why can’t we do it here?

“It seems to be working in Texas and it seems that we should be taking that approach everywhere else as well.

“So it is a little bit frustrating I don’t have a bigger crowd to perform in front of, so I don’t think I will be fazed in any shape or form, if anything I am relishing the opportunity to fight in front of a crowd again, I can’t wait.”