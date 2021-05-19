James Ball nets the only goal as Solihull take all three points against Barnet

James Ball’s strike early in the second half proved enough for Solihull Moors to make it nine home games unbeaten in their rearranged National League clash with Barnet which they won 1-0.

Ball fired past Adam Parkes in the 50th minute for the only goal of a game that was hastily rearranged having been postponed at late notice on Tuesday due to a sudden downpour.

The struggling Bees had coped well in the early stages and had a good chance when Ephron Mason-Clarke fired over the bar with 22 minutes on the clock.

Solihull’s Alex Addai crashed a long-range effort against the bar on the stroke of half-time, then almost immediately at the other end Courtney Baker-Richardson was denied by Ryan Boot.

Ball capitalised on a neat lay-off from Joe Sbarra to slot home Solihull’s 50th-minute opener and it proved enough for the hosts to go on and claim the three points.