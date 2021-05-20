Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

A new centre-forward is reportedly needed at Old Trafford and the answer might come from St Mary’s, according to the Telegraph. The papers claims Manchester United are looking at Southampton’s Danny Ings, 28, as a target for the summer transfer window. The striker has scored 13 times for the Saints in all competitions this season and only has one year left on his current deal.

The Sun says Chelsea will compete with United for the signing of England winger Jadon Sancho. The Blues will reportedly launch an £80million bid for the 21-year-old winger, who is said to be ready to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and return to the UK.

Jadon Sancho could return to England (Maja Hitij/AP)

United and Arsenal are monitoring European interest in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, reports the Mirror. The Ligue 1 club have failed to negotiate a new contract with the 18-year-old France international, who the paper says is being courted by Real Madrid. If the Spanish side do not sign him then the Gunners and United are both said to be ready to swoop in.

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly been told they will need to offer at least £40m to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. The Sun reports the 24-year-old midfielder is much sought after and that the Seagulls have instructed clubs they will need to spend big if they want to sign the Mail international.

Social media round-up

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for #MUFC return after Ferrari snap fuels Juventus exit talk https://t.co/NmSIv0u5Mu pic.twitter.com/cOLnGRa9KT — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) May 19, 2021

Striker Jane Ross set to follow Casey Stoney out of Man United Women https://t.co/CBpium7Pgu — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 19, 2021

Players to watch

Antoine Griezmann: To ease financial pressure, Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for France’s 30-year-old Word Cup-winning forward, according to Spain’s Marca.

Former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey, shown on the pitch for Wales, could soon return to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

Aaron Ramsey: Italian outlet Tutto Juve reports the Wales and Juventus midfielder, 30, may soon be made an offer by Liverpool.