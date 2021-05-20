Liverpool to set up new Supporters Board for next season

Liverpool are to set up a new Supporters Board ahead of next season as they attempt to deliver meaningful fan representation at executive levels of the club.

The move comes in response to fan protests over their involvement in the failed European Super League and subsequent meetings between chief executive Billy Hogan and the Spirit of Shankly group and official supporters’ trust members.

This consultation process will be enshrined in the club’s Articles of Association and a legally-binding memorandum of understanding between the club and the Official Liverpool Supporters Trust will be entered into.

The Supporters Board will hold regular meetings with the club and the chairman will be invited to attend main board meetings when strategic matters affecting fans arise.

“The focus over the last few weeks of dialogue has been to find a long-term solution that is in the best interests of Liverpool FC and its supporters – one that we firmly believe is not only meaningful but also wholly in keeping with the values and aspirations of the club,” said Hogan.

“There is still a lot to discuss but having these principles in place is a great step forward.”

Spirit of Shankly chairman Joe Blott welcomed the move but it needed to be approved by a vote of its members.

“We believe this is a unique deal and recommend its acceptance,” he said.

“We see this as a chance to help shape the future of our club and put us at the forefront of changing football in general.”