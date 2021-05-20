Trophies galore and F1’s stars were loving Monaco – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 20.

Football

Another season, another trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Non potrei essere più felice di vincere un altro titolo al servizio di questo grande club! Fino Alla Fine! Forza Juve! 🏆🏳️🏴🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KAOOCQJvhK — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2021

More silverware for Mauricio Pochettino.

Ruben Dias’ fine season continued.

Thank you to the FWA who voted for me for this award! It’s a huge honour to be recognised in just my first season. But I could not have done it without the team who have been incredible this season. Now let’s focus on these last two games 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/8TvXcKz4Ng — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) May 20, 2021

Steven Gerrard and David Beckham were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Jose Mourinho was back in front of the camera.

Odion Ighalo scored to cap off a special night.

For The First Time Since 16 years Of My Professional Career, Mama Was Able To Watch Me Play Live In The Stadium , One Of The Happiest Day Of My Life 😍🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/btwMiK2r1l — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) May 19, 2021

Joe Willock is enjoying his time at Newcastle.

One game to go for West Ham.

BIG W! Jobs not done. 1 more game to go and to achieve our goal! WE GO AGAIN!! ⚒🦾 #COYI pic.twitter.com/G1gvTK04o6 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 19, 2021

Again ⚒⚒ to be member of this team is unbelievable feeling…last step guys 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/vRl14ldVL6 — Vladimír Coufal (@Coufi5) May 19, 2021

One more game to go, Europe in our sights, let’s goooooooo ⚒ #COYI pic.twitter.com/7u3xYenuqj — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) May 19, 2021

Ben Godfrey was happy to see fans return at Everton.

Felt Good to have you lot back in the stadium 👏🏽 3 points to top it off aswell 💙🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZyUbejaT8b — Ben Godfrey (@BenG0dfrey) May 19, 2021

Thiago is ready for the Premier League finale.

Mohamed Salah reflected on Liverpool’s win over Burnley.

DJ Jordan North returned to his happy place.

What a night of reunions! Back in his happy place, @jordannorth1 met superstars Freddie and Hughie (@sarahronnan) last night at Turf Moor 🤗🌟#HappyPlaceTurfMoor | #UTC pic.twitter.com/En3s2m5N9h — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 20, 2021

Liverpool released their new kit.

Hull were mourning the loss of their record goalscorer.

Hull City are today in mourning as we come to terms with the news that the Club’s record goalscorer Chris Chilton has passed away.#hcafc | #theTigers — Hull (C)ity (@HullCity) May 20, 2021

Successful 24 hours for Bernd Leno.

Boxing

FAO Tyson Fury…

Cricket

No love lost in the London derby!

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton remembered Niki Lauda two years on from his death.

Max Verstappen was travelling in style.

Valtteri Bottas had a fresh lid.

Charles Leclerc was enjoying being at home.

What a setting.

B-E-A-UTIFUL! 😍 We've got less than 10 minutes until FP1 gets under way!#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/0KrgJ4TKc0 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 20, 2021

Basketball

LeBron James produced some late magic.

MMA

Conor McGregor made an offer to LeBron.

Golf

Brooks Koepka means business in South Carolina.

Rory McIlroy was in a big bunker!

Eddie Pepperell may not qualified for the US PGA but he was enjoying watching Kiawah Island test the field.