Surrey suffer big collapse as rain wreaks havoc in County Championship

Surrey lost six wickets for just seven runs to collapse to 146 for six against Middlesex in the LV= Insurance County Championship London derby at the Kia Oval.

Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman had put on an opening stand of 135 to give the home side early control but three wickets for 24-year-old Martin Andersson, including England pair Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes for ducks during a double-wicket maiden, spearheaded Middlesex’s fightback in a dramatic pre-tea session.

Stoneman made 63 and Burns 64 but when they fell in successive overs it started a collapse which left Surrey 142 for six before rain stopped play for the day.

☕ | TEA6 wickets to fall in this afternoon session 👊 Evening session to begin at 4.31pm📑 https://t.co/MLRZUf5JgZ | 📺 https://t.co/2DBn2EyRhj & @SkyCricket | #OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) May 20, 2021

Kent reached 70 for two at stumps on day one of their match with Glamorgan at Canterbury.

Ollie Robinson scored 43 after being promoted up the order and Jordan Cox was unbeaten on 26 at the end of a weather-affected day.

Glamorgan’s Timm Van Der Gugten took two wickets for no runs in four overs before play was abandoned, removing Robinson and Zak Crawley, who scored an eight-ball duck.

Derbyshire’s openers denied Durham’s bowlers on a rain-shortened opening day at Derby.

Billy Godleman made 24 and Brooke Guest 23 as they negotiated 17 overs in difficult conditions to reach 48 without loss before play was called off at 4.30pm.

Billy Godleman and Brooke Guest made a solid start in tough conditions on a rain-affected Day One against Durham. Read ⤵️ — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) May 20, 2021

Somerset finished the day on 45 for one against Gloucestershire with just 20.2 overs possible at Bristol.

Tom Lammonby was the only wicket to fall and was run out for three, with Tom Abell finishing on 19 not out and Eddie Byrom unbeaten on 22.

Ed Barnes took three wickets as Leicestershire held Hampshire to 223 for seven on day two of their match.

Ian Holland made 82, with James Vince adding 32, while Alex Evans and Chris Wight both picked up two wickets apiece.

Lancashire openers Keaton Jennings and Alex Davies recorded their fourth 50 partnership of the season on day one against Northamptonshire.

Northants welcomed back crowds as Lancashire finished 59 without loss from 16.5 overs before heavy rain forced an early conclusion.

CLOSE Day 1: I'm afraid the weather has beaten us at Northampton today and we will try again tomorrow with Lancashire 59-0 (16.5 overs) @JetJennings 23* & @aldavies23 34* #NORvLAN pic.twitter.com/5NpPP7AVoq — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) May 20, 2021

Only 15.5 overs were possible at Trent Bridge as Nottinghamshire closed the day on 51 for three against Worcestershire.

Joe Clarke was out for a second-ball duck against his old county, with Haseeb Hameed falling for 24.

Ben Slater was the other wicket to fall as Dillon Pennington took two for 12 with Alzarri Joseph picking up the scalp of Hameed.

Peter Siddle marked his return to the Cloudfm County Ground with four wickets for Essex as Warwickshire finished on 159 for seven.

Siddle took four for 36 on his first appearance at the ground since July 2019.

Dom Sibley scored 43 for Warwickshire on his return from a fractured finger.