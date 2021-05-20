Derek Adams hails ‘perfect night’ as Morecambe claim first-leg win at Tranmere

Delighted Morecambe boss Derek Adams saluted a ‘perfect night’ for his team after claiming a 2-1 win at Tranmere in their League Two play-off semi-final first leg.

There were almost 3,500 home fans inside Prenton Park for the first time this season, but the Shrimps defended valiantly and secured a precious lead heading into Sunday’s second leg.

“We’re obviously delighted to get the win away from home,” said Adams.

“It was never going to be easy here.

“Tranmere have changed their manager, they had almost 4,000 fans in here tonight and it’s a difficult venue to come to anyway.

“They started the game really well, as we expected they would, but we dealt with that threat so well.

“Once we got through that spell and scored a goal, that seemed to set Tranmere back a bit.

“They soon equalised though, and going in at 1-1 we would still have been happy.

“But for us to get that second goal when we did, made it a perfect night for us.

“We always knew we could catch them cold on the counter-attack, and that’s what we did.

“It was a good performance from us.

“We’re in a good position in the tie, but could we have gone 3-1 up in that second half?

“We had a good penalty claim turned down late on I thought, but we always know we’re capable of picking teams off, and we can do that again in the second leg.”

Two goals in four first-half minutes had lit the blue touch paper.

Morecambe defender Nathaniel Knight-Percival stabbed home to silence the home fans in the 15th minute, before a huge roar greeted skipper Peter Clarke’s headed leveller soon after.

The Shrimps led at the interval, however, after Liam McAlinden notched another close-range finish.

That was it for the scoring on the night as Morecambe defended superbly in the second half, though Rovers caretaker boss Ian Dawes – who only stepped in again last week after Keith Hill was surprisingly sacked – was far from down-hearted.

He said: “We’re still in the tie of course, but we do have to defend set-plays better in the second half.

“We have to defend the second phases much better, though I did think overall the, particularly in the first half, were excellent.

“We just needed to step it up a bit at times, while Morecambe stagnated the game when they needed to.

“The mentality was good from our lads, but that second goal did come at a really bad time for us.

“We’re ready for the second leg already, though.

“The confidence is right there in the dressing room.

“Maybe we need to push one or two players higher up on Sunday, but we also need to be patient.

“This tie isn’t over by any means.

“We gave it our all – it’s just a bit disappointing we couldn’t get a result in front of our fans tonight.

“They were outstanding tonight, and I know they can all see the effort all the players have put in.”